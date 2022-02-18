Kyiv, Feb 18 (AP) A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has announced the evacuation of civilians to Russia amid soaring tensions.

Denish Pushilin, the head of the separatist government in the Donetsk region, said in a statement Friday that women, children and the elderly will be evacuated first, and that Russia has prepared the necessary facilities to accommodate them.

Also Read | Prince Harry Lawyers Say He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids to UK.

The move comes amid a spike in shelling across the line of contact between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fuelled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.

The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people. (AP)

Also Read | Storm Eunice: Red Weather Alert Issued for Most of UK as Cyclonic Storm Hits England, Wales.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)