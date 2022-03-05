Muzaffarabad [PoK], March 5 (ANI): Martyrs of the End of Prophethood (Khatm e Nabuwat) Conference has demanded Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to ensure the establishment of the state of Madinah as promised in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Taking a blunt stand regarding the end of prophethood, speakers and participants in the conference said that there can be no compromise on the Khatm-e-Nabuwat.

Also Read | Russia Welcomes India’s Independent Foreign Policy, Its Influence in International Arena, Says Envoy Denis Alipov.

Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, Secretary-General of Pakistan Shariat Council warned that the rulers, political parties, and the opposition should expel secular elements and pro-Qadiani lobbies from their ranks, as per media reports.

Defending the Islamic provisions of the constitution is dearer to us than life itself and the government should abandon its support for the perpetrators of blasphemy, according to the Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi.

Also Read | Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba Urges European Nations to Close All Their Ports for Russian Ships.

He added that political, social, and economic stability could not be established in the country unless the agenda of anti-Islamic forces was rejected.

Further, the resolutions of the conference demanded that the PTI ensure the establishment of the state of Madinah as promised.

The conference also demanded that the sharia punishment for apostasy be imposed in light of the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council.

Another speaker, Dr Mohammad Omar Farooq Ahrar has said that the process of paying homage to the martyrs of the end of prophethood will continue throughout the month of March in the form of conferences.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to deliver to his citizens a Naya Pakistan based on Medina, a city founded by Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)