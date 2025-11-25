Balochistan [Pakistan] November 25 (ANI): A new wave of enforced disappearances and killings has swept across Balochistan and parts of Karachi, deepening fears of systematic state repression against the Baloch population. Families and rights activists accuse Pakistan's armed forces, intelligence agencies, and pro-state militias of being behind these operations, a charge that Islamabad continues to ignore, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in the past several days, dozens of Baloch men have been abducted from multiple districts, including Dera Bugti, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Kalat, and Karachi. Many victims have since vanished without a trace, while several bullet-riddled bodies have been found in remote areas of Kalat and Khuzdar. Locals say these killings bear all the hallmarks of Pakistan's infamous "kill and dump" policy, a term long associated with extrajudicial executions in the restive province.

Two Baloch employees of the Reko Diq mining project, Mehrullah Moosazai and Asif Mandozai, were forcibly taken from company transport vehicles by intelligence and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Chagai. Witnesses said that Baloch workers are discriminated against, being forced to travel by road while non-Baloch staff from Karachi and Lahore are flown home safely, reflecting the growing marginalisation of the local workforce.

In Turbat, a teenage boy identified as Ajaz, also known as Deenul, died after being released from custody with visible signs of torture. His death has reignited outrage over repeated custodial abuses allegedly committed by Pakistan's security apparatus. Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that another abductee, Ismail Baloch from Khuzdar, was taken by state-backed "death squads" and later found dead, his body riddled with bullets, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights defenders stated that these incidents mark a severe escalation in Pakistan's policy of silencing dissent through fear and violence. With dozens still missing and families receiving no answers, the silence of the Pakistani authorities stands as both an admission and a condemnation of a state waging war against its own citizens, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

