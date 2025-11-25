Cupertino, November 25: Apple has announced a rare round of layoffs, which is set to affect a small number of employees in its sales team. The iPhone maker said that the Apple layoffs will help strengthen its customer engagement efforts. Earlier in 2025, Apple dismissed 185 employees, including Indians, for salary fraud involving the misuse of a charity initiative. However, these new job cuts are unrelated to that case and will not affect the company’s hiring plans, according to a spokesperson.

This year, Apple has avoided announcing layoffs like other tech giants. So far, 114,124 employees have been laid off by 237 tech companies across the world. More job cuts are expected to be announced in December. Despite reducing some roles, an Apple spokesperson mentioned that the affected individuals could also apply for new positions. TRAI Spam, Fraud Crackdown: Telecom Authority Takes Action on Over 21 Lakh Numbers by Disconnecting Them, Blacklists 1 Lakh Entities.

Apple Layoffs Hit Sales Employees

As per a report by Reuters, Apple has eliminated roles including account managers who served major businesses, government agencies, and schools. In addition, employees who worked at Apple’s briefing centres—responsible for product demonstrations for prospective customers and institutional meetings—were also impacted by the workforce reduction.

The report added that Apple’s latest round of layoffs affected the government sales teams working with agencies such as the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Justice. Following the 43-day government shutdown and the cutbacks imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the team was already struggling under harsh conditions, the report added. Amazon Layoffs 2025: E-Commerce Giant Cuts 14,000 Jobs This Year Despite Soaring Profits, Around 4,700 Form Multiple US States.

Many other brands, including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Intel, Dell and others, have laid off a significant portion of their workforce for various reasons, such as business restructuring, shifting strategic focus, or the adoption of AI and automation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

