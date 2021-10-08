Zamfara [Nigeria], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Nigerian police have rescued 187 people that were held by bandits in the Tsibiri forest in the northwestern state of Zamfara, media reported.

"Today (Thursday) 187 were rescued as a result of the pressure mounted on these bandits by the state government and other security agencies whereby, we stormed Tsibiri Forest where kidnapped victims were kept for various days; some (of them for) 52 days, 48 days, 54 days and four months," police commissioner of Zamfara Ayuba Elkana said, as quoted by the Channels Television broadcaster.

All the released people have been handed over to the regional authorities.

"This is a great achievement, and it goes to all the good people of Zamfara State who have keyed into the resolve to this administration to make sure that Zamfara State is brought back to its normal peaceful state," Elkana added.

The northern parts of Nigeria have been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. (ANI/Sputnik)

