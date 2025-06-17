Washington, Jun 17 (PTI) Two influential congressmen have introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US Congress to designate July 6 as "A Day of Compassion" in honour of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 90th birthday.

The resolution was introduced on Monday by Republican Michael McCaul and Democrat Jim McGovern.

Also Read | China Blast: 9 Killed, 26 Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Plant in Linli County in Hunan Province; Video Shows Thick Plume of Smoke Rising From Factory Site.

McCaul, chairman emeritus of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, introduced a resolution alongside McGovern "designating July 6th, 2025, as 'A Day of Compassion' in honour of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday," according to a press release issued by McCaul's office.

“Despite having faced persecution, oppression, and unspeakable violence at the hands of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), His Holiness the Dalai Lama has maintained inner peace and continues to preach compassion - inspiring not only his own people, but the entire world,” McCaul said.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs in July 2025 To Affect 15-20% Workforce From Its Foundry Division Responsible for In-House Chip Manufacturing: Reports.

"Ahead of His Holiness's 90th birthday, I am proud to introduce this resolution calling for 'A Day of Compassion' and affirming Tibetans' fundamental human rights as we look forward to the day the Dalai Lama and his people can return to their homeland in peace," he said.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India since 1959, after fleeing Tibet during the 1959 Tibetan uprising.

McGovern said the Dalai Lama is an inspiration to millions of people around the world. His teachings on religious tolerance, non-violent responses to conflict and violent extremism, and peace-building are both timeless and urgently needed in the present circumstances.

"He has been a passionate advocate for the freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people. It is appropriate for Congress to honor the 14th Dalai Lama and his countless accomplishments on his 90th birthday. May his next one be celebrated in Lhasa (Tibet),” the Democratic leader said.

This resolution also recognises the Dalai Lama's lifelong commitment to peace, nonviolence, human rights, and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

"It reaffirms bipartisan US support for the Tibetan people's right to self-determination, opposes Chinese government interference in Tibetan practices, and expresses deep respect for the Dalai Lama's moral leadership and humanitarian contributions to the international community," the press release said.

Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, welcomed the resolution, saying, it will bring joy and inspiration to all those celebrating the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday "and, perhaps most critically, provide hope and inspiration to the Tibetan people in Tibet for whom even a simple public acknowledgement of the Dalai Lama's birthday remains a dangerous act.”

The resolution is also supported by Representatives Joe Wilson, Mike Lawler, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jamie Raskin, Jan Schakowsky, and Young Kim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)