Santa Clara, June 17: Intel layoffs are set to be implemented from mid-July this year, and they will affect many tech employees. Chip giant Intel announced cutting several jobs in 2025 amid challenges and as a part of the company's overall strategy to save USD 10 billion in expenses. Globally, the Intel layoffs will affect around 20,000 individuals. The upcoming round of job cuts will be significant in the company's history.

The reports mentioned that the Intel layoffs in mid-July 2025 will affect 15-20% of the workforce as the company begins to restructure its business amid the changing tech environment. Intel recently appointed a new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who promised to work for the company's growth by focusing on the engineers and prioritising customer needs. Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Introduces ‘Voluntary Exit Program’ Across All Departments, Offers Severance for Employees Who Leave.

According to reports, the new round of tech layoffs at Intel will focus on reducing costs and affect thousands of global employees. It is said that the job cuts would affect Intel's foundry division, which is responsible for manufacturing in-house chipsets. Intel's manufacturing chief, Naga Chandrasekaran, already stated that the cuts were necessary, although painful.

Why Is Intel Laying Off 15–20% Employees?

Intel's decision to lay off one-fifth of its workforce is not new. It has been a part of the company's growth strategy since Pat Gelsinger was the CEO. During his time also, many employees had to lose jobs so that the company could save costs (reduce the expenses).

Intel has been facing several financial challenges due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and related technology. Unlike other rivals like NVIDIA, it is lagging in offering products that fulfil the needs of the current generation of customers. IN 2024, Intel laid off 15,000 people, of which 3,000 were from its largest manufacturing base in Oregon, US. Bend Studio Layoffs: Video Game Developer Lays Off Employees, As Company Moves Towards New Project.

So far, in 2025, 62,832 employees have been affected by the tech layoffs announced by 141 companies. More layoff announcements are expected from tech giants as they develop artificial intelligence and allied fields like machine learning and robotics and bring automation to the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).