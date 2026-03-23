Florida [US], March 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has underscored that any potential resolution to the ongoing conflict with Tehran remains strictly contingent on the complete removal of nuclear threats.

Emphasising the core requirements for a diplomatic breakthrough, the President told reporters in Florida, "We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon."

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He further indicated that the United States intends to take possession of Iran's highly enriched uranium as part of a final settlement. Referring to the material as "the nuclear dust," Trump asserted, "We're gonna want that. And I think we're gonna get that. We've agreed to that."

The President revealed on Monday that the US is currently in negotiations with a "top person" within the Iranian regime to conclude the war. However, he clarified that these high-level discussions do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

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When pressed by reporters on who the US is engaging with, Trump described the contact as "a top person," noting the significant attrition within Iran's traditional hierarchy.

"Don't forget: We've wiped out the leadership phase one, phase two and largely phase three. But we're dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader, you know it's a little tough, they've wiped out, we've wiped out everybody," Trump remarked.

He added that while Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been active in the talks, he would not identify the specific Iranian counterpart.

Regarding the current Supreme Leader, Trump remained dismissive, stating, "No, not the Supreme Leader." He noted that "we have not heard from the son," referring to the younger Khamenei.

"Every once in a while you'll see a statement made, but we don't know if he's living," he said, before adding, "I don't consider him really the leader."

The President suggested that the conflict has essentially triggered a transition of power within the country. "And there'll also be a very serious form of regime change," Trump stated, pointing to early military strikes.

"There's automatically a regime change," he noted, while expressing optimism about his current interlocutors. "But we're dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid. The people within know who they are, they're very respected, and maybe one of them will be exactly what we're looking for."

On the economic front, Trump downplayed the significance of easing sanctions on certain Iranian oil stockpiles, framed as a measure to mitigate a worsening global energy crisis.

"I just want to have as much oil in the system as possible," he told reporters, adding that any revenue reaching Tehran would be negligible and would not "have any difference" in the war.

"Any small amount of money that Iran gets won't have any difference in this war. But I want to have the system be lubricated," he argued.

He further questioned the regime's ability to access funds, stating, "We don't even know if Iran gets that money. Frankly, I think it's very hard, very hard for them to get it."

A major breakthrough appears possible regarding the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which the President claimed will be "open very soon" if current negotiations maintain their pace.

Trump envisioned a future where the shipping route is "jointly controlled" by the US and Iran. "It'll be jointly controlled," he stated. "Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is."

The President confirmed that talks involving his top envoys proceeded late into Sunday evening, identifying "major points of agreement."

Characterising the progress as significant, he said the discussions "went, I would say, perfectly," and added that Iran had initiated the contact.

"I would say that if they carry through with that, it'll end that, that problem, that conflict, and I think it'll end it very, very substantially."

The President established a clear timeframe for the diplomatic effort. "We're doing a five-day period, we'll see how that goes. That if it goes well we're going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out," he warned, while indicating that further phone calls on Monday would lead to an in-person meeting "very, very soon." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)