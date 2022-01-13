Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised concerns over the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that "Afghan women are deprived of basic rights."

The UN office said: "The fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls are under attack. They need the UN's support and solidarity now more than ever."

The humanitarian organizations must aim to scale up assistance to women and girls by providing food, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities and protection services.

According to OCHA, 11.8 million women and girls need urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

OCHA's tweet comes after women staged a protest in Kabul on Wednesday.

Dozens of Afghan women in the capital city of Kabul are protesting against certain regulations imposed on them by the ruling Taliban, reported Sputnik citing an activist. The Taliban force women to wear hijab in public places and at work, said the activist, stressing, it points that the new rulers in Kabul do not want women to work.

Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a nightmare for Afghan women. They have imposed many repressive rules on women including banning education, work, and long travel.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the incidents of threatening women are becoming a 'new normal. (ANI)

