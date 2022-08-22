Moscow [Russia], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A truck drove into the opposite lane and crashed with a passenger bus in the Russian region of Ulyanovsk on Sunday, leaving 14 people killed and three injured, the Russian ministry of the interior said.

"According to preliminary data, 14 people have died as a result of the accident and three people have been hospitalized," the statement said.

A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that 15 people died in the crash .

Ulyanovsk Governor Alexey Russkikh, said that four people, three men and a woman, have been hospitalized in critical condition and are being treated.

Local emergency services said that the causalities are believed to include citizens of Kazakhstan. (ANI/Sputnik)

