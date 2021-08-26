Kabul, Aug 26 (AP) The Russian Foreign Ministry says a suicide attack outside Kabul airport killed at least two people and wounded 15.

It was the first official report specifying a number of casualties from Thursday's explosion, which occurred among crowds of people outside the airport.

Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the airport hoping to board a U.S.-led airlift since the Taliban took over the country earlier this month. (AP)

