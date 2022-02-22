New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Russia moving troops into Ukraine's two breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, for peacekeeping missions might give rise to a situation similar to the 2014 annexation of Crimea, said defence expert Retired Major General PK Sehgal on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sehgal said that Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions and calling Ukraine a colony of the US with a puppet regime are two scary statements.

"Contrary to international norms and regulations, Putin did exactly the way he annexed Crimea as he is now moving troops in Donetsk and Luhansk for a peacekeeping mission," stated Sehgal.

He stated that there could be a possibility of war if Putin moves forward. "There might be a war and it will be detrimental to Europe and others as well as such a situation has not occurred after World War II," he added.

Speaking on Ukraine's stand on the situation, Sehgal said that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clearly stated that Ukraine will protect its sovereignty at any cost. "He clearly said that Russia violated international norms and regulations by trying to annex regions of Ukraine and thwarting every effort for peace negotiations," Sehgal said.

Sehgal further said that contrary to the US' warning of imposing sanctions if Russia aggravates the situation, it did not act. The sanctions were imposed against Donetsk and Luhansk and a few properties of Russians in these regions were attached, he said, adding that "this may not cause any concern whatsoever to Russia or those two independent identities".

Speaking on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting held today to solve this crisis, Sehgal said, "This month, Russia is the president of UNSC and also being a permanent member and having veto power, it will not let any resolution be passed against itself. However, there will be talks on Ukraine situation as everyone will want a peaceful solution."

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, was negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine -- the Normandy group -- in February 2015. However, the agreement has so far not been observed and sporadic clashes continue.

However, Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the Independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. He also said that Ukraine was entirely created by Russia under Communist rule but radicals take credit for its Independence.

He blamed Ukraine's authorities to have "outdone their western sponsors and invented sanctions against own citizens." He also ordered the sending of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine breakaway regions. (ANI)

