Moscow [Russia], August 10 (ANI): One person was killed and more than 50 others injured after an explosion at a plant in Sergiev Posad, northeast of Russia's capital Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported citing Sergiev Posad Central District Hospital.

"One of the victims died. Doctors are fighting to save more lives. They have extensive body burns", reported TASS, adding that the explosion took place at 10:40 pm (local time) at a warehouse which stored pyrotechnics of the Piro-Ross company near the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant

As many as 52 people have sought medical help after the explosion and eight victims are admitted in the hospital. Part of the premises of the Zagorsk optical and mechanical plant was affected by the explosion, according to TASS report.

Windows were broken in the Luch sports complex and the surrounding houses on Osipenko and Karl Liebknecht streets.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble at the site of the incident with 157 people working and the involvement of 30 pieces of equipment, according to TASS report.

The Investigative Committee have opened a criminal case for violation of industrial safety requirements.

Evacuation has been declared in all the buildings and workshops of the enterprise.

The cause of the explosion was a violation of technological processes. (ANI)

