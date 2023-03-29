Moscow, Mar 29 (AP) Russian authorities have put a member of the Pussy Riot punk group on a wanted criminals' list as the Kremlin works to stifle political dissent.

Russian news outlet Mediazona discovered an entry for Nadezhda Tolokonnikova in the Russian Interior Ministry's database of wanted individuals on Wednesday. The entry, also reviewed by The Associated Press, said Tolokonnikova faces criminal charges, but it didn't specify what the charges are.

Tolokonnikova became widely known for taking part in a 2012 Pussy Riot protest inside Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral. She spent nearly two years in prison.

Earlier this month Russia's top human rights lawyer, Pavel Chikov, said a criminal case had been launched against Tolokonnikova on the charge of offending religious believers' feelings, which became a criminal offense in Russia after the 2012 Pussy Riot protest.

Tolokonnikova left Russia and reportedly lives in the U.S. In 2021, the Russian government designated her as a “foreign agent,” a label that brings additional government scrutiny and carries pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipients.

Russian authorities have applied the designation to independent media outlets and opposition activists. (AP)

