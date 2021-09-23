Moscow [Russia], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 21,438 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 19,706 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,354,995, the federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 21,438 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,814 cases (8.5 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.29 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,445 daily infections, up from 1,991 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St Petersburg with 1,698 cases, up from 1,521, and the Moscow region with 936 cases, down from 986.

The response center reported 820 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 817 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 201,445.

In the same 24 hours, 16,567 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 16,102 the day before, bringing the total to 6,558,780. (ANI/Sputnik)

