Istanbul, May 16 (AP) Russia and Ukraine agreed Friday to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, the head of Russia's delegation Vladimir Medinsky said after their peace talks ended.

Such an exchange would be their biggest POW swap since the start of the war in 2022.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Peace Talk: Moscow and Kyiv Hold Their First Direct Talks in Istanbul in 3 Years Amid Low Expectations.

Medinsky also said Moscow and Kyiv agreed to provide each other with detailed proposals for a ceasefire.

Ukraine requested a meeting between heads of state, and Russia will take it under consideration, he said, adding that Russia is ready to continue talks. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes Kill at Least 93 People in Gaza as Donald Trump Wraps Up His Middle East Visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)