Moscow, July 7: Russian's transport minister was found dead Monday, hours after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, in what officials said was an apparent suicide. Roman Starovoyt, who served as Russia's transport minister since May 2024, was fired in a presidential decree earlier in the day.

His dismissal came after a weekend of travel chaos when airports grounded hundreds of flights during the busy vacation season due to the threat of attacks from Kyiv. Russia: Roman Starovoit Reportedly Shoots Himself Hours After Sudden Dismissal As Transport Minister by President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Also on Monday, Russia fired more than 100 drones at civilian areas of Ukraine overnight, authorities said. At least 10 civilians were killed and 38 injured, including three children, in Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.

