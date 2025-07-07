Roman Starovoit, Russia’s transport minister, reportedly shot himself hours after being abruptly dismissed by President Vladimir Putin amid growing pressures on the transport sector. Starovoit’s body was found in his car in a Moscow suburb today, July 7, according to Russian news agencies. His dismissal follows months of corruption allegations tied to his previous role as governor of Kursk. The firing came after major disruptions in Russia’s aviation and shipping sectors, including grounded flights and a tanker explosion. Putin appointed Andrei Nikitin as the new transport minister, emphasizing the need for strong leadership in the agency. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Russian President Vladimir Putin to Visit India Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Invitation During Bilateral Telephone Talks.

Roman Starovoit Allegedly Dies by Suicide Hour After Dismissal

