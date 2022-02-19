Moscow [Russia], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's Rostov Region has opened 15 border crossings for refugees from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to the Rostov Region over the escalation of tensions on the contact line.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Powerful Explosion’ Reported in Luhansk ‘Possibly Linked to Gas Pipeline.

"As of February 19, six automobile, two railway and seven pedestrian checkpoints are operating in the Rostov Region," the ministry said.

The LPR and DPR are accusing Kiev of launching a new military operation against them while the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stressed that they hold Russia responsible for any escalation in Donbas. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: About 25,000 Luhansk Residents Crossed Border With Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)