Goma, Feb 3 (AP) The Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a major city in eastern Congo have declared a unilateral ceasefire, citing humanitarian grounds.

Monday's announcement came after the UN health agency said at least 900 people had died in last week's fighting between the M23 rebels and Congolese forces after the rebels seized the major city of Goma. The rebels were then reported to be advancing on another provincial capital, Bukavu.

“It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions,” M23 rebel spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Congo's government. (AP)

