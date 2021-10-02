Kigali [Rwanda], October 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Rwanda National Police said they had detained 13 people suspected of planning to conduct terrorist attacks in the country's capital of Kigali.

"#Rwandapolice jointly with @RIB_Rw [Rwanda Investigation Bureau] are parading to the media 13 people who were arrested for planning to conduct terrorist attacks in different parts of the City of Kigali," police wrote on their Twitter page on Friday.

The suspects were detained in Kigali, as well as the districts of Rusizi and Nyabihu.

"The suspects were arrested with different improvised explosive devices (IEDs) materials that include; wires, nails, phones, explosives and videos for radicalisation," police said.

The suspects are said to have links to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group. (ANI/Sputnik)

