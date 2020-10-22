Seoul, Oct 22 (AP) South Korea has 121 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, its first triple-digit daily jump in a week amid concerns about the country easing social distancing restrictions just last week to cope with a weak economy.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that South Korea's caseload is now at 25,543 for the pandemic, including 453 deaths.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution | AQI at ‘Poor’ Category in ITO & Patparganj, View Pics: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 22, 2020.

Hundreds of recent infections have been tied to hospitals in major cities such as Seoul and Busan.

Officials are testing 130,000 workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area hoping to reduce outbreaks.

Also Read | France COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 1 Million, Death Toll Rises to 34,075, Says Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has enforced its lowest level of social distancing measures since October 13, allowing high-risk businesses and karaoke bars to reopen and fans to return to professional sports. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)