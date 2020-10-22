Paris, October 22: The number of people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in France, has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) says.

According to the university, the exact number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France stands at 1,000,369 as of 02:00 GMT.

Also Read | AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer in Brazil Dies, AstraZeneca Shares Turn Negative.

The death toll from COVID-19 in France amounts to 34,075 people, the university adds. France has thus become the second EU nation with more than 1 million coronavirus cases following Spain.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Brazil Health Agency Says ‘Trial to Continue’ After AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer Dies.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.12 million fatalities, according to JHU.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)