Seoul [South Korea], June 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Although Samsung Electronics ranked No.4 in 5G smartphone markets behind Apple and Chinese companies in the first quarter of this year, but it is analyzed that Samsung will step up to No.2 next year.

According to the market research company Strategy Analytics (SA) on the 22nd, Samsung Electronics sold 17 million units of (12.5 per cent) 5G smartphones in the first quarter of this year, was ranked only No.4 behind Apple and Chinese companies.

Apple achieved No.1 with its 29.8 per cent of market share as its 5G iPhone released in the last year continued to be sold, OPPO (15.8 per cent) and Vivo (14.3 per cent) ranked no.2 and no.3, respectively.

Xiaomi, which was ranked No.4 in the fourth quarter of last year, ranked 5th (12.2 per cent) this year following Samsung with a narrow gap.

SA predicted that Samsung Electronics will overtake Chinese companies next year and be at the high ranks with strong sales.

However, it is predicted that the situation of lagging behind Apple and having to compete with Chinese companies will continue for the time being.

"Samsung Electronics will have a 13 per cent share in global 5G Smartphone markets this year and 14 per cent share in next year as it has high sales volume in Asia, North America, and Western Europe," SA predicted on the report. "However, it will be strong competition with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi which have increased sales volume in Western Europe as well as China."

Apple is predicted that it will remain at No.1 position with its 31 per cent share this year and 27 per cent share next year as it will release new 5G line up in this fall.

The combined market share of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi is predicted 39 per cent this year and 34 per cent next year.

"As Chinese 5G smartphone growth becomes slow down, Xiaomi's growth rate will lagged from 2022," SA reported. "Samsung Electronics will increase its market share in 5G smartphone markets, and surpass Chinese companies as supply of 5G network spreads in the second half of this year and next year."

SA predicted that total global 5G smartphone sales will be 620 million units this year and 870 million units next year. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)