World News | Saudi Arabia to Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions from May 28

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Saudi Arabia will start phasing out restrictions from May 28 that were imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.

"Starting Thursday, May 28, the next measures will be implemented to allow a full return to normal life," he said during a press conference on Monday (local time).

As part of the exit strategy, the Saudi health authorities plan to step up testing and increase capacities for treating patients with severe coronavirus disease.

With overall 74,795 confirmed cases, Saudi Arabia is the epicentre of the outbreak in the Arab world. It recorded more than 2,200 new cases and nine deaths in the past day, bringing the death toll to 399. (Sputnik/ANI)

