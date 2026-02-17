Religious authorities and Muslims across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will sight the crescent moon (hilal) this evening, Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The sighting marks the 29th day of Sha’ban 1447 AH (also known as Chand Raat) and will determine whether Ramadan 2026 begins tomorrow, February 18, or Thursday, February 19. Stay here to get live news updates on Ramadan 2026 moon sighting announcement from Saudi Arabia.

While the court has urged citizens to report any sightings with the naked eye or binoculars to the nearest local court, astronomical experts suggest that a sighting tonight may be technically impossible due to the moon's position and a rare celestial alignment. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn’t.

Ramadan 2026 Start Date in Saudi Arabia: Supreme Court Directive and Observation Efforts

In a statement released via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court requested that anyone who spots the crescent register their testimony immediately. Major observatories in Sudair and Tumair, equipped with advanced specialized technology, begin their operations shortly before the Maghrib prayer.

These observatories are the primary sources for the national decision, though the court considers testimonies from any credible witness across the Kingdom. If a sighting is confirmed tonight, the first Taraweeh prayers will be held in the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina later this evening, with the first fast on Wednesday, February 18. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

The Solar Eclipse and Scientific Forecasts

Despite the traditional call for sighting, astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre and the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy (SAASST) have noted that the moon will be virtually invisible tonight.

Key scientific factors include:

The New Moon Birth: The moon reached conjunction at approximately 3:01 PM Mecca time, making it only about three hours old at sunset.

Annular Solar Eclipse: A rare solar eclipse occurring today confirms the moon's direct alignment between the Earth and the Sun, making the sliver of light too thin to be seen.

Altitude and Lag Time: In Mecca, the moon is expected to set just three minutes after the sun, which is well below the threshold required for a valid visual sighting.

Likely Ramadan 2026 Start Date: February 19

Neighboring countries, including Oman, have already officially declared that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, citing the scientific impossibility of a sighting tonight. Similarly, authorities in Singapore, Turkey, and France have announced Thursday as the start date based on astronomical calculations.

If Saudi observers do not record a sighting tonight, the Supreme Court is expected to declare that the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, officially marking Thursday as the start of the holy month.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the holiest month for over 1.8 billion Muslims. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. During this month, observers fast from dawn (Suhoor) until sunset (Iftar), focusing on prayer, charity, and self-discipline.