New Delhi [India] September 18 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will arrive in India on Saturday evening for a 3-day visit.

During his visit to India, Farhan Al Saud will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per his schedule, Farhan Al Saud will hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar on September 19 at Hyderabad House, Delhi, and will call on PM Modi the next day.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country.

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir last month. (ANI)

