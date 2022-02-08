Sanaa [Yemen], February 8 (ANI/ Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition launched four airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in the western part of the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday at noon, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit the al-Hafa camp at the foot of Noqum mountain, which overlooks the whole city, the television said without providing further details.

Also Read | Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Wear Queen’s Kohinoor Crown When Prince Charles Becomes King: Report.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border ballistic missile attacks against the cities of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a key member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the Yemeni army.

Last month, the Houthi militia launched three attacks on the UAE, killing three people and hitting an oil facility in the capital Abu Dhabi. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Pakistan: Over 2,000 Rapes Reported in Punjab Province in Past 6 Months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)