New Delhi, February 8: In the last six months, 2,439 women were raped, 9,529 kidnapped, and 90 others were killed on the name of "honour" in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to official data.

The data, which was released by the Punjab Information Commission on behalf of the provincial police, paints a bleak picture of violence against women and children in the province, the Friday Times reported.

From July to December 2021, nearly 900 children were sexually abused, while 204 cases of child labour were reported and 12 instances of under-aged marriage were registered. In the provincial capital of Lahore, 2,330 women were kidnapped during the six-month time frame and nearly 400 rape cases were registered.

In Sheikhupura, there were 78 rape cases and 990 reports of torture, while 423 women were registered as kidnapped. In Nankana Sahib, almost 400 women were tortured, 423 were kidnapped and at least 32 reported rape, the report said.

In Kasur, an astounding 1,239 women registered instances of torture during the past six months, while another 371 reported kidnappings and 101 reported rape. Gujranwala reported 777 cases of women being tortured, 309 kidnapping cases and 78 rape cases.Finally, in Faisalabad, there were 318 cases of torture against women and children, 94 kidnapping cases and 41 rape cases in the past six months.

Some women's rights activists believe crimes against women remain under-reported in Pakistan, while others point to the increasing attention such cases get on social media as evidence that women today are more willing than before to report these crimes to police.

Several high-profile cases, including the murder of Noor Mukadam in Islamabad last July, have captivated national attention of late, highlighting the continuance of violence against women in the country, the Friday Times reported.

