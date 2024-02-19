Tel Aviv [Israel], February 19 (ANI/TPS): The water level of the Sea of Galilee is approaching its maximum level as winter rains continue in Israel, according to Israel's Water Authority.

Since Sunday, the lake's water level has risen five centimeters and now stands at 1.10 meters below the upper red line, the Galilee's maximum capacity.

Israel controls the release of water from the Sea of Galilee, also known as Lake Kinneret, through the Degania Dam, which regulates the outflow of water into the Jordan River. This helps prevent flooding downstream and manages the water level of the lake. Overflowing of the lake could destroy the natural habitat of local wildlife and contaminate other water sources as runoff carries pollutants from flooded areas.

The rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, is forecast to continue through Monday afternoon in the north before easing. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area.

Flash floods in the Negev are especially dangerous because its dry, compacted soil is less absorbent, leading to unusually sudden and powerful flooding.

In recent days, floods were also reported in the coastal towns of Netanya and Zichron Yaakov. (ANI/TPS)

