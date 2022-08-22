Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 (ANI): Addressing a press conference in response to the one held by Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday claimed that Shahbaz Gill was tortured in a CIA cell.

"I'm surprised that Rana Sanaullah didn't learn anything from the torture inflicted on him in the past," Chaudhry said during the press conference, adding that the allegations that PTI has been repeating about Gill being "tortured" are being so easily "dismissed".

Calling Rana Sanaullah as the mouthpiece of the Army, Chaudhry further stated that Imran Khan and party lawyers were not allowed to meet Gill, reported Geo News.

He further reiterated that PTI demands the formation of an independent commission comprising Saad Rafique, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Shireen Mazari and others, and added that the party will file a case against Islamabad inspector general, deputy inspector general and the lady magistrate.

"The judge who doesn't consider torture a serious issue has no right to serve the post," he said.

Gill was arrested by the police on August 9 after he made controversial remarks against the Pakistan army on television that were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority, according to Geo News.

Imran's close aide was arrested on charges of colluding with a private TV news channel in carrying out anti-state propaganda.

Notably, Pakistan's regulatory watchdog PEMRA has alleged that the ARY News channel was airing "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces."

Recently, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) constituted a four-member medical board to determine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill's health condition and recommend whether or not he should be discharged.

Notably, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday called for the formation of an independent panel to investigate Gill's torture allegations.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb released videos of Gill showing that the PTI leader is "perfectly fine" and no signs of torture can be seen on Imran Khan's chief of staff.

The Information Minister on Saturday castigated PTI chief Imran Khan and party members for spreading "fake propaganda" on media regarding Shahbaz Gill. (ANI)

