St Louis (US), May 17 (AP) Storm systems sweeping across the Midwest have left at least 21 dead, including nine people killed after a tornado sparked what authorities called a mass casualty event in southeastern Kentucky.

In Kentucky, some 14 people have been killed by severe weather - including a devastating tornado - in Kentucky, and the death toll is likely to rise, according to Gov Andy Beshear.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held From Hisar for Spying for Pakistan.

“Kentucky, we're starting today with the tough news that we lost at least 14 of our people to last night's storms, but sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information. Please pray for all of our affected families,” Beshear said Saturday in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier, authorities in Laurel County said nine people were killed after a tornado touched down in southeastern Kentucky.

Also Read | Layoffs in Tech Industry: 61,220 Employees Laid Off by 130 Companies So Far in 2025, Intel and Microsoft Among Cut Maximum Jobs.

Kentucky authorities said there were also severe injuries when a twister tore across Laurel County late Friday, causing structures to crumble and even flipping over a car on I-75.

“The search is continuing in the damaged area for survivors,” the office of Sheriff John Root said in a statement posted on social media. An emergency shelter was set up at a local high school and donations of food and other necessities were arriving.

“The outpouring from our community has been heartwarming. We are continuing to accept donations,” the Sheriff's Office said.

Spokesman Gilbert Acciardo said rescuers have "been on the ground all night looking for possible survivors. That's what we're continuing to do.”

The tornado, which ripped across the largely rural area and extended to the London Corbin Airport, hit shortly before midnight.

“Lives have been changed forever here tonight. This is a time we come together, and we pray for this community,” London Mayor Randall Weddle told WKYT-TV. “I have never personally witnessed what Ive witnessed here tonight. There's a lot of devastation.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)