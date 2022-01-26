Kochi [Kerala], January 26 (ANI): Seychelles Peoples Defence Force Ship Zoroaster is on a goodwill visit to Kochi from January 25- 26, the Navy said on Wednesday.

The Seychelles ship entered Harbour on January 25 and was received by Senior Naval Authorities in the background of fanfare by the Naval band.

Zoroaster is a Fast Attack Craft constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineering (GRSE) Kolkata that was presented to Seychelles Peoples Defence Force in 2021.

The ship had also visited Kochi during her maiden passage to Seychelles in March last year. The ship would depart for Visakhapatnam on January 26 to participate in the multilateral exercise MILAN-22. (ANI)

