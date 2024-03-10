Sharjah [UAE], March 10 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed, on Saturday, the closing ceremony of the 33rd edition of Sharjah Theatre Days, which was held at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah.

The closing ceremony activities began with a report from the jury committee presented by Hazza Al Barari, Chairman of the Jury Committee, in which he expressed thanks and gratitude to Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for his unlimited support for all theatrical activities in the emirate of Sharjah and at the level of the Arab world, leaving a positive impact that contributes to the development of the theatrical movement.

He congratulated the success of the edition, praising the efforts of the Department of Culture in organising it. The committee also presented, during its report, a number of observations in which it praised the level of performances, their diversity, their high artistic value, the remarkable presence of Emirati women, witnessing the emergence of a number of new talents who were distinguished by their passion for the theatre.

The Sharjah Ruler honoured the winners of the Sharjah Theater Days awards in its 33rd edition, where the play "How Do We Forgive Us?" by the Sharjah National Theatre troupe won the award for the best integrated theatrical performance.

The artist Mohammed Al Amiri won the award for best theatrical direction for the play "How Do We Forgive Us?", while the award for best theatrical writing went to writer Ismail Abdullah for the same play.

The artist Abdullah Masoud won the award for best actor in a leading role for a play by the Ras Al Khaimah Theatre troupe, while the artist Bodour Mohammed received the award for best actress in a leading role for a play by the Dubai National Theatre troupe.

The artist Faisal Musa won the award for best actor in a supporting role for a play by the Sharjah Modern Theatre troupe, and the artist Sarah Al Saadi won the award for best actress in a supporting role for a play by the Khorfakkan Arts Theatre troupe.

The artist Abdullah Al Taweel won the best promising actor award for a play by the Sharjah Modern Theatre troupe, while the artist Waad Tariq won the best promising actress award for the same play.

The award for best decor was won by artist Abdulrahman Al Kass for his design of the decor for a play by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre troupe, and the award for best lighting was won by artist Majid Al Maeeni for the play "How Do We Forgive Us?", while the award for best sound and musical effects was won by artist Saud Al Naqbi for a play by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre troupe.

The award for best costumes and accessories was won by artist Hamda Al Dhaheri for a play by the Dubai National Theatre troupe, while artist Basma Mubarak won the award for best makeup for a play by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre troupe.

The artist Ahmed Al Majid won the outstanding Arab theatrical artist award to a non-UAE citizen, for his writing a play for the Khorfakkan Arts Theatre troupe, and the show produced by the Sharjah Modern Theatre troupe won the special jury award.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan honoured the winners of the Sharjah Award for Theatrical Writing (theatrical scripts for adults), in which the following won: Saudi writer Ahmed Musa Yousef won first place, Omani writer Osama bin Zayed Al Shaqsi won second place, and Omani writer Osama bin Khamis Al Sulaimi placed third. (ANI/WAM)

