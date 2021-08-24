Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): The United States on Monday said that there are significant threats to the US airlift operation out of Afghanistan but their military is taking measures to mitigate them.

"The threat is significant as you know. I won't get into details. We're closely aligned to CENTCOM and other agencies on threat reporting and potential threat to airlift operations," head of US Transportation Command General Stephen R. Lyons said during a press briefing on Monday.

"I would just say as we watch that, our crews are the best in the world. That machine, the C-17, is the best in the world, and I'm confident that we're taking the right measures to mitigate the threat."

Earlier on Monday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan in a separate briefing said that the US is in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis and they are "consulting with the Taliban on every aspect," including on the situation at Kabul airport.

Despite ongoing talks with the Taliban, NSA Sullivan added that US forces at the Kabul international airport continue to face a serious threat from the Islamic State terror group.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people. Since the end of July, it has relocated approximately 42,000 people.

Taliban had taken over Kabul on August 15 causing panic and apprehension among people.

Kabul has witnessed chaotic scenes over the past week with people rushing to the airport to flee the country. Many countries have also started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from war-torn country. (ANI)

