Lhasa [Tibet], March 10 (ANI): Tibetan President in-exile Sikyong Penpa Tsering has highlighted the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising of March 10, 1959, a pivotal moment in Tibet's history when Tibetans across all three provinces rose in defiance of China's illegal occupation.

In a post on X, Tsering stated, "This dark chapter in Tibet's history saw over a million Tibetans lose their lives and compelled the legitimate government led by His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama and 80,000 Tibetans into exile."

In his statement, Tsering mentioned that under China's current policies, Tibetans face harsh restrictions on their language, religious practices, and freedom. The forced assimilation of Tibetan children into colonial-style boarding schools and the ongoing efforts to erase Tibetan culture through "sinicization" have led to widespread international condemnation.

He reminded the world of the enduring human cost of Chinese rule over Tibet, which has led to the deaths of over one million Tibetans. Despite these atrocities, Tsering emphasized the steadfast spirit of the Tibetan people, who continue to fight for their rights through non-violence and dialogue.

Tsering pointed out," Despite these atrocities, guided by His Holiness's wisdom and compassion, the Tibetan people remain committed to the path of non-violence and dialogue in finding a lasting and mutually beneficial solution to resolve the Sino-Tibet Conflict through the Middle Way Approach."

He further concluded and emphasized, "We honor our brave martyrs and stand in solidarity with Tibetans inside Tibet. The rightful custodians of the Tibetan plateau since its formation, the Tibetan people embody unique religious and cultural traditions that cannot be erased, an indomitable spirit that cannot be broken, and the unparalleled leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama that cannot be replaced."

The Tibetan National Uprising of March 10, 1959, was a pivotal revolt against China's illegal occupation of Tibet. It resulted in the deaths of thousands of Tibetans and forced the Dalai Lama into exile. The uprising marked a significant moment in Tibet's ongoing struggle for freedom and cultural preservation. (ANI)

