Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): The Sindh government in Pakistan has imposed a 45-day ban on carrying and displaying weapons across the province ahead of the upcoming general elections, as reported by ARY News.

The provincial caretaker imposed Section 144 on the request of the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP).

However, the police, rangers and law enforcement agencies will be exempted from the ban, as well as the registered security guards are also permitted to carry arms on duty, according to the notification issued by the Sindh governnment.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) are directed to register the case in case of violation, ARY News reported.

Notably, the ban was recommended by the police to avoid any untoward incidents in the wake of the elections in Pakistan, the statement said.

The general elections are scheduled to be held on February 8 in Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), during a meeting, gave a 'nod' for printing 250 million ballots with watermarks for the 2024 general election, as reported by ARY News.

The printing of the ballot papers will be ensured by three printing corporations, according to the sources said.

However, last week, a third resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls landed in the Senate, citing the weather and the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by Dawn.

It cited the cold weather and increasing incidents of terrorism in KP as reasons for delaying polls, adding that the increasingly cold weather and snow were not providing a conducive environment for citizens to cast their votes and were also creating challenges for candidates trying to campaign.

Earlier on January 5, the Pakistan Senate passed a resolution seeking to delay the polls due to 'security concerns'.

Moreover, the resolution was subsequently condemned by politicians and lawyers, who also termed it a "conspiracy against democracy" and asserted that polls should be held on time. (ANI)

