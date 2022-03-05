Singapore [Singapore], March 5 (ANI): Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that include Russian banks and an export ban on electronics, computers, telecommunications and military goods.

According to Singapore Foreign Affairs, Russia's invasion of Ukraine contravenes the UN Charter and is a 'clear and gross violation of international law'.

"We will impose financial measures targeted at designated Russian banks, entities and activities in Russia, and fund-raising activities benefiting the Russian government," the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"We will impose export controls on items that can be directly used as weapons to inflict harm on or to subjugate the Ukrainians, as well as items that can contribute to offensive cyber operations. In this regard, we will impose a ban on the transfer to Russia of: (a) all items in the Military Goods List and (b) all items in the "Electronics", "Computers", and "Telecommunications and Information Security" categories of the Dual-Use Goods List of the Strategic Goods (Control) Order 2021," it added.

Touching upon the sovereignty of Ukraine, it said, "we cannot accept the Russian government's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state."

"For a small state like Singapore, this is not a theoretical principle, but a dangerous precedent. This is why Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine," the statement read. (ANI)

