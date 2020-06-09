World News | Six Dead, 12 Hurt as Multi-storey Building Collapses in Karachi

World. (File Image)

Karachi, Jun 8 (PTI) At least six people have died and over a dozen were injured when a multi-storey building collapsed here, officials said on Monday.

The residential building in Karachi's Kalri area collapsed on Sunday night and six bodies have been recovered so far though rescue operation are going on, officials said.

Also Read | Pune Reports 202 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

The residents of the building said the six-storey structure collapsed with a loud "thud", which was followed by a power outage making rescue operations difficult.

Personnel from the Army, Rangers, police and welfare associations were engaged in the rescue operation.

Also Read | Brooklyn Court Officer Terri Pinto Napolitano Suspended, Gun Taken Away Over FB Post Depicting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's Execution.

Around 30 people are feared trapped in the debris, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sharjeel Kharal told The News.

Another multi-storey building in the area was evacuated as a precautionary measure, Kharal said.

Rescue officials said 12 injured have been sent to hospitals.

This is the third major building collapse in the country's financial capital this year. In March, 27 people were killed and scores injured when a five-storey building fell on two adjacent structures in Karachi's congested Gulbahar area.

Karachi city authorities have identified over 1,500 buildings as 'dangerous', however little action has been taken to evacuate them. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)