Kabul [Afghanistan], April 19 (ANI): Six people were killed and dozens injured as a result of two explosions on the territory of schools in western Kabul, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The first blast occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school in western Kabul. According to an eyewitness, several people were injured in the explosion. The second blast hit near another school in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district.

"Six people were killed and dozens were injured," the source said. (ANI)

