Lahore, Jul 5 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Saturday killed six terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in two separate operations in Punjab province, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that an operation was launched at Taunsa Sharif, DG Khan district of Punjab, some 450 kilometres from Lahore.

It said that a gun battle erupted between the terrorists and the security teams that lasted for several hours.

Five terrorists were killed while five others sustained injuries and managed to escape into a nearby forest, the CTD said.

The CTD claimed that the TTP terrorists were planning to attack important installations and police posts.

A cache of lethal weapons, including rifles, three IEDs, a large quantity of ammunition, hand grenades, and explosive material were recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

"A search operation is currently underway to trace and apprehend the wounded terrorists who fled," the CTD said.

In a separate operation in Bahawalpur, some 400 kilometres from Lahore, the CTD killed a terrorist of the TTP.

"During the operation, an exchange of gunfire took place, in which one terrorist was killed, while his three accomplices managed to escape," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)