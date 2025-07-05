Mumbai, July 5: Indian cuisine has earned a place on the global gastronomic map with six Indian cities featured in the recently released TasteAtlas '100 Best Food Cities in the World' report, led by Mumbai, which secured an impressive 5th place, making it the highest-ranked Indian city on the list.

Mumbai trails only behind four Italian culinary powerhouses, Naples, Milan, Bologna, and Florence, and is the only Indian city in the top 10, sharing global recognition with food capitals like Rome, Paris, Vienna, and Osaka. Mumbai Tops the List of World’s Best City to Date and Find Love in 2025.

Mumbai Ranked Among ‘100 Best Food Cities in the World’

India’s food diversity was further celebrated with Amritsar (43), Delhi (45), Hyderabad (50), Kolkata (71), and Chennai (75) also making it to the top 100. The ranking acknowledges each city’s rich culinary legacy, from the street-side stalls to the royal kitchens of the past.

In Mumbai, the food scene is a heady mix of regional Maharashtrian staples like vada pav and misal, South Indian favourites like dosa and filter coffee, and North Indian classics including chole bhature, all served with the city’s signature cosmopolitan flair. Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 6, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Amritsar’s tandoori delights, Delhi’s Mughlai richness, Hyderabad’s poetic biryani, Kolkata’s kathi rolls and sweets, and Chennai’s iconic idli-dosa-filter coffee trio reflect the depth and diversity of Indian food culture.

Food historian Alok Singh explains that what makes Indian cuisine stand out is its ability to craft distinct regional identities using a shared base of ingredients like rice, lentils, and spices. “The techniques, proportions, and cultural contexts vary dramatically, giving each region its own culinary fingerprint,” he said.

Historical and cultural influences have also shaped many of India’s signature dishes. Hyderabadi biryani, for instance, traces its roots to Persian and Mughal traditions, while Lucknow’s kebabs and kormas evolved under the royal Awadhi kitchens.

