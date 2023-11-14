Washington, Nov 14 (PTI) South Asian Americans have played a key role in the development of the US, President Joe Biden has said, acknowledging the role of the community that has woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of the nation.

“To more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali,” Biden said in a message.

“Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation -- symbolising the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division,” Biden said.

“It's a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation,” Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a message on Monday extended warm wishes for a joyous Diwali to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities observing the festival in the United States and around the world.

“Diwali represents a time of joy and renewal, celebrated through traditions that include lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, and sharing sweets with family and friends,” he said.

“Diwali is also a reminder of the strength that the US draws from the diversity that makes up our nation, as well as the importance the United States places on safeguarding religious freedom at home and abroad,” Blinken said.

“Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating this festival of lights in the United States and around the world. I wish you and those you love peace, prosperity, and health,” he said.

