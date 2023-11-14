Tel Aviv, November 14: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it had killed several senior Hamas operatives in Gaza including Khamis Dababash, former intelligence chief of the group. IDF spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement on Monday said that the IDF has also killed Tahsin Maslam, Hamas' commander of the combat assistance company, and Yakub Ashur, commander of Hamas' anti-tank guided missile array in the group's Khan Younis Brigade. Hamas Military Wing Says Ready to Release 50 Women and Children Hostages Held in Gaza for Five-Day Ceasefire (Watch Video)

The IDF also said that it had killed a terrorist who had fired at the forces from the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City. Hamas Control Centre Found at Rantisi Hospital's Basement in Gaza, Claims IDF; Recovers Suicide Bomb Vests, AK-47 Assault Rifles and Other Equipment (Watch Video)

The IDF reiterated that Hamas is using civilians, patients and old-age people as human shields. The group is "using hospitals as command centres", it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).