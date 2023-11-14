Tel Aviv, November 14: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has captured the parliament building of Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip after ousting the Palestinian Authority (PA) The IDF in a statement said that the elite Golani brigade of the Israel military captured the Hamas parliament building on Monday. IDF soldiers were also seen waving the Israeli flag in the parliament building in Gaza. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ex-Hamas Intelligence Chief Khamis Dababash Among Senior Operatives Killed in Gaza, Says IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari

It may be noted that since the ground invasion on October 27,the IDF has been making steady progress in the Gaza strip. Hamas Military Wing Says Ready to Release 50 Women and Children Hostages Held in Gaza for Five-Day Ceasefire (Watch Video)

IDF Captures Hamas Parliament Building

Israeli IDF soldiers take control of the Hamas Legislative Council building in the Gaza Strip. 🇮🇱 The last election in Palestine in 2006 saw Hamas win 44.4% of the vote. pic.twitter.com/F6simaYZvY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 13, 2023

Great, now Gaza is gonna have elections every 4 months 😂 pic.twitter.com/hI0Lt62a9n — Yagdil Isn't Brisk (@Briskerov) November 13, 2023

The IDF has charged that Hamas of using major hospitals in northern Gaza as its command centres and asked civilians to shift to the southern part of the enclave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).