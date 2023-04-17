Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bamberg (US), Apr 17 (AP) A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face after pulling over a vehicle for speeding, authorities said.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier stopped the vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going more than 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit on US Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson Heather Biance said.

Another trooper chased the vehicle into neighbouring Orangeburg County, where the driver crashed into a house, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Frazier was wounded on the right side of the face. He is recovering in a hospital, Biance said.

Authorities did not release any further information, including whether anyone in the house was hurt, the driver's condition or whether the driver was arrested.

The Highway Patrol said additional information will be released by the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating.

Frazier has worked as a trooper for five years, authorities said. (AP)

