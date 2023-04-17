Delhi, April 17: A transgender killer currently serving a life sentence for a horrific murder has announced she has applied for gender reassignment from the NHS – and hopes to become the first British prisoner to undergo full gender reassignment surgery while in prison. Paris Green was sentenced to life in 2013 for the murder of Robert Shankland, 45, who she battered to death with two accomplices.

According to a report in Mirror, 30-year-old Green wants to be the first prisoner in the UK to have full gender reassignment surgery while in jail. Earlier plans to let her have the operations were shelved three years ago due to concerns for other patients. US Shocker: Six Female Teachers Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Students Over Two Days.

Green knows that she will have little sympathy for her given her criminal history. She sid that she knows it won’t be straightforward and a lot of people will say that she doesn’t deserve it, but nothing is more important to her than becoming fully the person she should have been. US Man Found Dead Inside Jail Cell in Atlanta After Being ‘Eaten Alive By Insects’, Probe Launched.

“I want to feel comfortable in the shower rather than feeling repulsed. Having male genitalia feels wrong”, she said.

Paris Green, 30, who is reportedly in the women’s ward at HMP Edinburgh, has said the procedure would make her ‘more comfortable in the shower’. Born Peter Laing, she began taking hormones in 2011 having identified as female for a long time before. She had even met with a surgeon in March 2020 ahead of the pandemic.

However, due to the covid pandemic and the surgeon’s doubts about the safety of other patients at the Nuffield Center in Brighton due to the nature of her offence, her application was stopped.

Green still has to serve at least eight years and, despite initially thinking there was no way to get the surgery done until her release, she now feels she is in a race against time for successful treatment.

Green said that she regrets the killing of 45-year-old Robert Shankland who she killed along with Kevin McDonagh and Dean Smith after inviting him to a party at a flat in Fife. The trio tied him up with ripped sheets and attacked him, beating and kicking him and beating him with a rolling pin. The accused trio had also placed a plastic bag over his head.

Green concluded by saying that if she had been born female she would have avoided the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).