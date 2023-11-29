New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Spain's ambassador to India, Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the rescue of 41 trapped workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand and commended the rescuers involved in a relentless operation lasting almost 17 days.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Spanish ambassador said, "It has given me immense happiness to learn that all 41 tunnel workers have been brought out safely and are doing well. I would like to commend and congratulate everyone involved in a difficult and dangerous mission to save 41 lives."

All 41 workers, who remained stuck inside a portion of the under-construction tunnel that collapsed on November 12, were brought out safely on Tuesday evening.

A section of the tunnel, between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side, collapsed on November 12, blocking the only exit route for the workers who were working beyond the 260-metre mark at the time.

Following their safe extraction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official handle on social media platform X to praise the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescuers.

"The success of the rescue operation for our fellow workers in Uttarkashi is deeply moving for everyone. To those who were trapped in the tunnel, I want to say that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish all of you good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi posted from his official X handle.

He also interacted with the rescued workers over the phone later, commending them for their courage and resilience.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a cash incentive of Rs 50,000 each to all those involved in the rescue operation.

Earlier, the CM met the rescue workers at Chinyalisaur Hospital on Wednesday and enquired about their health. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the CM said the workers underwent thorough medical check-ups and were deemed in good health.

"I met all the rescued workers and am happy to share with you all that they are all in good health and their loved ones are also happy and relieved. They were medically examined and no health problems were detected as such," Dhami said. (ANI)

