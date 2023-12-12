Dubai [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): Special Olympics UAE and the American University in Dubai (AUD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to boost cooperation and exchange of valuable experience and knowledge related to sports activities for People of Determination.

The MoU raises awareness about the significance of inclusion in society and methods to achieve it. Additionally, the MoU terms involve facilitating volunteer opportunities for AUD students during competitions, tournaments, events, and initiatives organised by Special Olympics UAE across the emirates.

The MoU was signed by Talal Al Hashemi, National Director, Special Olympics UAE, and Dr Lance De Massey, President of the American University in Dubai. The comprehensive terms of the agreement encompass various collaborative initiatives, including organising workshops in partnership with AUD's College of Education, aimed at coaches, technicians, and administrators working within the sports sector.

Talal Al Hashemi said, "This MoU marks a strategic extension of Special Olympics UAE's ongoing efforts to integrate People of Determination in society. The training programs, offered within the framework of this MoU, will open new horizons of knowledge for coaches and trainers, and we are proud of this remarkable collaboration with the American University in Dubai."

Dr. Lance De Massey said, "As an educational institution, we are dedicated to eliminating discrimination and fostering a society that champions social inclusion, aligning with the aspirations of the UN's SDGs. The positive impact of empowering People of Determination in sports and well-being cannot be denied or unseen in the UAE, and collaborations - such as ours today - play a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of American University in Dubai students, which helps them elevate their social and humanitarian awareness levels.

Following the MoU signing, a panel discussion moderated by Dr Nadra Al-Borno, the Dean and Professor of Education at the American University in Dubai, was organised. The discussion covered the importance of inclusion in local communities and emphasised sports as an essential element to achieving community harmony.

Dr Al-Borno led a comprehensive review of inclusion challenges, strategies, correct administrative methods, and technical practices. The panel discussion also covered substantial roles played by senior and departments in clubs, sports centres, and local programs, as they are enablers of healthy sports environment for athletes, their families, and caregivers.(ANI/WAM)

