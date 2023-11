New York [US], November 15 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of Diwali, United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis has said that the festival transcends cultural boundaries and serves as a universal inspiration in our collective pursuit.

He also thanked India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, for getting the UN together for the commemoration of the festival of lights.

"I thank Amb. @ruchirakamboj & @IndiaUNNewYork, India for bringing us together to commemorate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights." the UNGA president said this in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"The spirit of Diwali transcends cultural boundaries and serves as a universal inspiration in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive, fairer and just world," he added.

Celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali, US President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, lit a diya and said that it symbolises the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division.

On social media platform X, the United States President posted a video yesterday in which he can be seen lighting a lamp alongside Jill Biden.

In the video, he wrote, "Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division.""May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he added.

Meanwhile, the iconic Empire State Building was lit up in orange hues as New York City celebrated Diwali on Sunday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan celebrated the 'festival of lights' with people of the Hindu community at the Bhakti Centre, the oldest Hindu temple in Manhattan.

In June, Eric Adams announced the popular Hindu festival Diwali as a school holiday in New York City.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella community organisation in the US, partnered with the Empire State Building to illuminate the iconic Manhattan building for the festival.

At the Hindu Community Diwali celebration, over 1500 people gathered to celebrate at the Bhakti Centre temple in Manhattan.

The community of the US Embassy in India also celebrated Diwali with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Sunday with festive lights, sweets, and rangoli. (ANI)

